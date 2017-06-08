Kremlin More Interested in SCO Summit Than in Comey’s Congress Hearing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The former FBI chief is set to appear before the panel on Thursday morning and expected to shed more light on the agency’s probe into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

“The summit of SCO member states’ heads, which takes place today and tomorrow in Astana, is much more interesting for us,” Peskov said, answering the question how much the Kremlin was interested in Comey’s address and whether they would follow it.

The two-day SCO summit will kick off later in the day in the Kazakh capital. The accession of India and Pakistan to the organization is expected to be the core issue on the meeting’s agenda. The SCO presently comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as permanent members.

In the written statement released on Wednesday, a day before the congressional hearing, Comey accused Trump of pressing him to drop a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s relations with Russia and said that Trump demanded Comey’s loyalty as an implied condition for continuing in the post of FBI head. Comey was dismissed by Trump on May 9.

