KISS Frontman Runs Off the Rails, Gets Permanently Banned From Fox News

KISS’ Gene Simmons was a favorite guest on Fox News and Fox Business Network programs until this Wednesday. The rocker, who came to the broadcasting company’s office for an interview about his new book, decided to demonstrate his “Demon” character he usually plays onstage.

According to The Daily Beast reports, Simmons invaded a staff meeting and shouted, “Hey chicks, sue me!” as he flung his shirt open, exposing his bare chest. The musician then began to tell pedophilia jokes about Michael Jackson, and even hit two employees on the head with his book, making fun of their intelligence by comparing it with the sound their heads made when struck.

As a result, the KISS frontman was banned for life from appearing in the building of the TV channel, with his photograph placed at the security entrance along with a “do not admit” notice.

Many Twitter users condemned the rocker’s gaffes, though they didn’t seem to be surprised by his mischievous behavior.

