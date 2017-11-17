KISS Frontman Runs Off the Rails, Gets Permanently Banned From Fox News

KISS’ Gene Simmons was a favorite guest on Fox News and Fox Business Network programs until this Wednesday. The rocker, who came to the broadcasting company’s office for an interview about his new book, decided to demonstrate his “Demon” character he usually plays onstage.

According to The Daily Beast reports, Simmons invaded a staff meeting and shouted, “Hey chicks, sue me!” as he flung his shirt open, exposing his bare chest. The musician then began to tell pedophilia jokes about Michael Jackson, and even hit two employees on the head with his book, making fun of their intelligence by comparing it with the sound their heads made when struck.

As a result, the KISS frontman was banned for life from appearing in the building of the TV channel, with his photograph placed at the security entrance along with a “do not admit” notice.

Many Twitter users condemned the rocker’s gaffes, though they didn’t seem to be surprised by his mischievous behavior.

FOX News has banned Gene Simmons from the network for acting like an obnoxious rock star after inviting him on frequently because he acted like an obnoxious rock star. — Jamie Jeffords (@JamieJeffords) 17 ноября 2017 г.

Yikes. How offensive a human being do you have to be to get banned from Fox News for life? https://t.co/XHW0HwbMxD — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) 17 ноября 2017 г.

Fox News Bans Kiss Frontman Gene Simmons for Life http: You like Gene Simmons or you hate him. I really don’t think this will cause Gene to lose any sleep. — Walter A Bradford (@waltana02) 17 ноября 2017 г.