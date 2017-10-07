Kaspersky to Participate in US Congress Hearings in Spying Case on October 25

0

MOSCOW, October 7 (Sputnik) — CEO of Russia’s Kaspersky Lab software maker Eugene Kaspersky told Sputnik on Saturday that he was ready to participate in the US Congressional hearings concerning espionage allegations in late October.

On Friday, 

“I am waiting for the information from the committee and hope to take part in the hearings and answer the questions directly,” Kaspersky said.

In September, the US Department of Homeland Security told state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab products over the potential threat to US cybersecurity. The company has denied all cyber espionage allegations.

​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discriminatory steps against Kaspersky Lab cast a shadow on the image of the United States as a reliable partner and were a manifestation of unfair competition.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that hackers allegedly working for the Russian government had accessed highly classified materials through the National Security Agency (NSA) contractor’s use of antivirus software made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab and stole the information.

