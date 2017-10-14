Kaspersky Lab to Keep Offering Software to US Customers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian software manufacturer Kaspersky Lab will continue offering its products and cybersecurity solutions to US customers even though some US companies have refused to sell or use its anti-virus software, a spokesperson for the company told Sputnik Friday.

“Kaspersky Lab will continue offering its cybersecurity solutions to US customers through its website and other trade networks,” the spokesperson said.

On September 13, the US Department of Homeland Security asked state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab products within the next 90 days over their potential threat to US cybersecurity. The company has denied all cyberespionage allegations.

Earlier in October, company’s CEO Eugene Kaspersky said in an interview with Sputnik that Kaspersky Lab had no intention of leaving the US market after the ban on the use of its products in state agencies, but would change its strategy on the US market.

