Iran Strikes Back at Trump Amid 'Calm Before the Storm' Speculations

0

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that US President Donald Trump cannot undermine the nuclear deal reached in 2015.

“We have achieved benefits that are irreversible. Nobody can roll them back, neither Trump, nor 10 other Trumps,” Rouhani said on Saturday.

“The nuclear deal was our moral victory, we proved to the world that we were honest and the ill-wishers were liars. This is irreversible and it will go down in history,” Rouhani said, adding that if Washington exits the nuclear agreement, “the entire world will condemn America.”

The statement comes just several days after Trump’s controversial remark during a dinner for military commanders attended by reporters. Trump puzzled the White House media pool on Thursday evening, referring to the time during which he posed for a photo with the country’s military leaders as “the calm before the storm.”

“You guys know what this represents?” he suddenly asked journalists during the photo opportunity at the White House. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

The US president refused to explain what he meant when asked by journalists whether he meant Iran or the fight against Daesh, instead saying, “You will find out.” The White House also declined to shed light on Trump’s remark on Friday.

“As we’ve said many times before, I know the president has, as I have from this podium on quite a few occasions, we’re never going to say in advance what the president’s going to do. And as he said last night in addition to those comments, you’ll have to wait and see,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Before the dinner, the US leader discussed Iran and North Korea with Pentagon representatives and other officials. He again accused Tehran of failing to “live up to the spirit” of the 2015 nuclear deal after local publications claimed mid-October was the deadline for the US withdrawal from the pact. The statement prompted media speculations, saying that the US is going to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal with The Washington Post reporting citing anonymous officials that Trump is most likely going to declare Iran noncompliant.

Trump’s statement also prompted a storm on Twitter with social media users speculating what’s behind the US president’s comment, condemnation and jokes.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),  commonly referred to as the Iran Nuclear Deal, was signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany after years of diplomatic work.

Donald Trump called the JCPOA, negotiated under President Barack Obama’s watch “an embarrassment” to the United States during his speech to the UN General Assembly and has repeatedly criticized it during his presidential and election campaign.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Kaspersky to Participate in US Congress Hearings i... MOSCOW, October 7 (Sputnik) — CEO of Russia's Kaspersky Lab software maker Eugene Kaspersky told Sputnik on Saturday that he was ...
Pentagon Calls Russian MoD Remarks on US Coalition... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The aim of the US-led coalition in Syria is to fight Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, Islamic State, banned in...
US Watches N Korea Closely Amid Pyongyang Plans to... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is closely watching North Korea amid Pyongyang’s plans to test a missile capable o...
US Revokes Economic Sanctions on Sudan 'in Re... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will revoke a range of economic sanctions it had imposed on Sudan effective on Octo...