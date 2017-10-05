iPhone Stops Bullet, Saves Woman From Las Vegas Shooter

A cab driver who picked the woman up from the scene told reporters she showed him the damaged phone after escaping the deadliest gun attack in US modern history, which left 59 people killed and 527 wounded.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been identified, told the cab driver on her way home that she was miraculously saved because her pricey rose gold handset took a bullet for her.

The photo of the iPhone immediately went viral on social media platforms. It is clear from the picture that the device is completely shattered at the bottom but otherwise it seems quite intact.

Las Vegas concertgoer’s life is saved by her IPHONE after a bullet shatters rose gold handset during deadly attack pic.twitter.com/R1RE1mt1Oy — Pst. Gbenro (@gbenro) 4 октября 2017 г.

​Another Las Vegas shooting survivor, Heather Gooze, used iPhone Siri feature to bypass the phone’s security measures and get in touch with a family of 25-year old Jordan Mclldoon, who died in her arms after she helped move him from the sidewalk.

“I didn’t want him to be a John Doe,” Gooze explained, as reported by Deseret News.

Thousands of concertgoers were forced to flee in terror after machine gun fire broke out during the country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He later killed himself as authorities approached his hotel room.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States