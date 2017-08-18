Indian Government Approves Purchase of 6 Apache Attack Helicopters From US

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The helicopters, manufactured by US aerospace giant Boeing, are expected to cost about $650 million, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.
The newspaper pointed out that six Apache helicopters would be purchased as a follow-on option to the Indian Air Force (IAF) contract, signed in 2015.
In September 2015, India, the US government and Boeing signed a nearly $3-billion deal for the acquisition of 22 Apache attack helicopters and 15 Chinook choppers.
