Hurricane Irma to Bring Life-Threatening Wind, Storm Surge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma, which has made landfall in Marco Island on the southwest coast of the US state of Florida, will cause life-threatening wind and storm surge, the US National Hurricane Service (NHC) said.

​”#Irma will bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to the FL Keys and much of central and western FL tonight and Monday,” the NHC wrote on its Twitter page.

The meteorologists added that the hurricane was likely to bring heavy rains, which would cause flooding in the most parts of Florida.

“#Irma is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to much of Florida and portions of the southeast U.S. over the next few days,” the NHC said.

