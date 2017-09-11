Hurricane Irma to Bring Life-Threatening Wind, Storm Surge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma, which has made landfall in Marco Island on the southwest coast of the US state of Florida, will cause life-threatening wind and storm surge, the US National Hurricane Service (NHC) said.

#Irma will bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to the FL Keys and much of central and western FL tonight and Monday pic.twitter.com/OglCcC3OEL — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

The meteorologists added that the hurricane was likely to bring heavy rains, which would cause flooding in the most parts of Florida.

“#Irma is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to much of Florida and portions of the southeast U.S. over the next few days,” the NHC said.

