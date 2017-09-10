Hurricane Irma Nearing Landfall in US Florida Coast

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Hurricane Irma is moving toward the southern coast of the United States and is currently located 95 miles to the southeast away from Key West in Florida, the US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

“Wind gusts near hurricane force occurring in the Florida Keys,” the meteorologists said.

Meteorologists noted that at the moment the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. It is approaching with the speed of 7 miles per hour.

The Hurricane Irma is still assessed as a Category 3 hurricane, but the the US National Weather Service warned earlier in the day that it was likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.

Irma is the most intense hurricane in the Atlantic over the past decade. It is considered to be even more powerful than the recent Hurricane Harvey which went ashore in Texas and caused major flooding.

