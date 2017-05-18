HelloWorld: Chelsea Manning Shows Off New Look After Release from Prison

— Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) May 18, 2017
Commenters on Instagram were stunned by how great the transgender woman looks.
“Beautiful,” one poster said.
“Stunner … shine on,” another netizen said.
Manning’s 35-year sentence, the longest ever issued for a whistleblower, was commuted by then-President Barack Obama as he left office. She was released after serving a total of seven years from the date of her arrest in 2010.
“She revealed routine war crimes committed by US troops, including the famous ‘Collateral Murder’ video showing unarmed civilians in Iraq, including two children, being gunned down by US soldiers from a helicopter above,” activist Gerry Condone of Veterans for Peace recently told Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik.
Manning was held in solitary confinement during her imprisonment, and attempted suicide more than once – driven, her lawyers said, by the intolerable conditions of her detention.
“Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine. Now, freedom is something that I will again experience with friends and loved ones,” Manning said in a statement earlier this month.
Manning has been largely maligned in the mainstream media, Loud & Clear host Brian Becker said, arguing that the government’s punishment of Manning amounts to little more than “an attempt to silence whistleblowers.”
”She is not free because there was a chorus from the mainstream media’s editorial departments demanding that she have an early release,” he said. “It really was a people’s movement that won this freedom.”
