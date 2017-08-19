General Dynamics Wins $40Mln Redesign of Virginia Nuclear Submarine MPM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Under the contract, General Dynamics Electric Boat will perform planning and execution efforts, including material procurement, to support the replacement of legacy MPM control systems for the main propulsion unit and ship service turbine generator set, the Defense Department said.

“General Dynamics Electric Boat [of] Groton, Connecticut is being awarded a $40,657,000… contract to perform Phase II of the Virginia Class main propulsion machinery (MPM) control systems redesign,” the release said Friday.

Work on the contract is scheduled to take almost three years and to be completed by May 2020, the release added.

© Flickr/ Kevin Baird



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States