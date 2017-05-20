FBI Arrests Passenger on US Flight After Trying to Breach Cockpit With Laptop

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a passenger on a plane traveling from the Los Angeles International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday after he tried to breach the cockpit while holding a laptop computer, media reported.

The FBI subdued the passenger after he was lunging toward the cockpit door with a laptop during the flight, NBC Nightly News reported via Twitter on Friday, citing the Transportation Security Administration.

Initially, several passengers subdued the suspect during the flight, the report added.

On March 25, the United states banned electronic devices larger than a cell phone from carried onto planes of flights hailing from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates over terror threat.

