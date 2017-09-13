East Jerusalem Man Accused of Raping American Tourist in Bethlehem

0

The suspect and the woman, both in their 20s, reportedly worked together in an orphanage in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to a police report, the incident occurred on the premises of the orphanage.

The young woman told investigators that the suspect snuck into the her room, locked the door and raped her. After the violent assault, she was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police immediately began searching for the suspect who was residing in Bethlehem at the time of the alleged rape and arrested him on Monday.

On Tuesday, he was brought before a Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court where judges ruled that he will remain in custody until Thursday.

The court also put out a gag order preventing the publication of the suspect’s identity.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 US Debt to Continue Mounting Short of Structural C... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US national debt will continue rising until American political leaders finally make far-reaching structural...
US National Debt Clock Removed in NY After Hitting... NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The billboard-sized running clock that in real time displays the US national debt has been removed from its ...
Sessions, Coats Push For US Government Surveillanc... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats want the US Congress to perma...
Trump Administration Sued for Delaying Anti-Pollut... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A coalition of five US states filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration for&nb...