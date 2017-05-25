Canadian Liberals Fall Short of Legislative Majority in British Columbia Voting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The final results, published by Elections BC on Wednesday, put the Liberals in the lead with 43 seats out of 87. The New Democratic Party has 41 seats, while the Green Party has three.

The May 9 polling has delivered the first non-majority parliament since 1952 and ended a decade of Liberal rule in the region populated by roughly 2 million. Liberal leader Christy Clark said the result showed that voters wanted the parties to work together.

NDP leader John Horgan said on Twitter the results showed British Columbians wanted to replace the Liberals with a new government. He was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster CBC his party was in talks with the Greens.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver said in a statement he looked forward to working with both other parties and called the result an incredible opportunity for his party to be part of a minority government.

