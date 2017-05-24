California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A woman in the US state of California was arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to smuggle space communications technology to China, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

“A Pomona woman was arrested this morning on federal charges that accuse her of conspiring to procure and illegally export sensitive space communications technology to her native China,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Si Chen, 32, faces a 14-count indictment that alleges she violated the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA), which is a measure that controls and restricts the export of certain goods and technology from the United States to other countries, the release explained.

Chen allegedly purchased and smuggled communications devices worth more than $100,000 between 2013 to December 2015, according to the release.

Chen is also charged with conspiracy, money laundering, making false statements on an immigration application and used a forged passport, the release noted.

