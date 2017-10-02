Boeing T-45 Training Aircraft With 2 Crew Members Lost in Tennessee – US Navy

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Boeing T-45 Goshawk training aircraft with a crew of two did not return to base after training flight in the state of Tennessee, US Navy reported Sunday.

At the same time, local media reported a military plane had crashed near Tellico Plains on Sunday afternoon, noting that no one survived in the crash.

“At approximately 6 p.m. [22:00 GMT], Training Air Wing ONE, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest…. At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station,” US Navy said in a statement.

Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student, their status is unknown at the time, US Navy said.

