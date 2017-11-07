Blood Donation Drive After US Church Massacre Gets Huge Public Response

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A blood donation drive to replenish supplies used for the victims of Sunday’s Texas church massacre has received a huge response from donors, Belinda Flores, director of customer relations and management at Connolly Memorial Medical Center, told Sputnik.

“We were shocked. Our first response is how we can help — and this is how we can help the community,” Flores said.

Flores explained that the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center provided more than 200 units of blood to the three hospitals that were receiving the victims of the shooting, including Connolly Memorial Medical Center, San Antonio Military Medical Center and University Hospital.

“We’ve collected a little over 20 units, but we have over 200 donors who’ve signed on a list to donate. We are scheduling to come back here on Saturday to be able to see all the donors,” she noted.

On Sunday, gunman Devin Kelly opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing at least 26 people, including an eight-month pregnant woman and a seven-year-old child, and injuring another 20. Ten of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Kelly bought three firearms that were found after the shooting. The firearms included a rifle that was left in the church and two handguns in the vehicle where the police found Kelly dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the motive in this case but has noted that Kelly had expressed anger toward his mother-in-law who is a member of the church.