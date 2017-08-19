Bannon, You’re Fired! Trump Dismissals Trigger DC Restaurant Happy Hour

On Friday, the restaurant announced a happy hour marking Steve Bannon’s departure from the White House.

“The Bird in Shaw will offer happy hour cocktails, beers, and wines for $4 today from 4 to 7 PM,” online magazine The Washingtonian reported.

​The restaurant previously offered a special cocktail called “the Mooch” following Scaramucci’s departure and shortly after decided to offer discounted drinks “anytime Trump fires a White House official,” according to their Twitter profile.

The Mooch isnt going to be around forever. #fact. Check it out before his apprenticeship ends. $6 at happy hour 🥃 CC @therealdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/LUn0mYz45n — The Bird DC (@thebirddc) August 8, 2017

​​It looks like anytime Donald Trump fires his White House officials; the guests of the Bird will enjoy a drink at the bar or on one of its outdoor patios. In about a month, White House press secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon resigned so the visitors of the restaurant should brace themselves as even more could follow soon.

The restaurant is not the only one in Washington that has used political events surrounding Trump’s White House as promotional opportunities.

One bar offered a round of free drinks any time Trump tweeted during the former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony in June.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States