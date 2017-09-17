At Least 11 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd in Western US

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 11 people received injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a Cars and Coffee car show in the city of Boise in the US western state of Idaho, local police said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the gray Porsche was leaving a parking lot of the event, when the driver reportedly lost control and sped into a crowd of visitors.

“A vehicle in a car show on Overland Rd crashed into the crowd injuring 11 people. 6 transported by ambulance, 5 in private vehicles,” the police said in a tweet.

Idaho Statesman news outlet cites Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar as saying that the driver was “showing off for the crowd” before losing control of the car.

The police closed traffic on the Overland Road for the time of investigation. The driver is reportedly assisting the investigation.​

CC BY-SA 2.0 / Perry Quan / Philadelphia police

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 US Embassy in Russia Declines to Comment on Faster... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US embassy in Russia has declined to comment on the situation around the expedited visa issuing ...
US vs Kaspersky: Politically-Charged 'Wholesa... The US Homeland Security Department's decision to ban the use of Kaspersky Lab software on the pretext of engagement in cyber espi...
US Congressman Seeks Deal to Prove Russia Did Not ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is trying to broker a deal with the White House to possibly pardon Wi...
US Won't Be Satisfied Until Seeing Stable Syr... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will not be satisfied until Syrian President Bashar Assad is removed from power, US Amba...