At Least 11 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd in Western US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 11 people received injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a Cars and Coffee car show in the city of Boise in the US western state of Idaho, local police said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the gray Porsche was leaving a parking lot of the event, when the driver reportedly lost control and sped into a crowd of visitors.

Sad day for cars and coffee 😔 pic.twitter.com/q7JBtt4g30 — Joshua (@McDandle) September 16, 2017

“A vehicle in a car show on Overland Rd crashed into the crowd injuring 11 people. 6 transported by ambulance, 5 in private vehicles,” the police said in a tweet.

Idaho Statesman news outlet cites Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar as saying that the driver was “showing off for the crowd” before losing control of the car.

The police closed traffic on the Overland Road for the time of investigation. The driver is reportedly assisting the investigation.​

