All We Hear is Radio Sputnik: Russians Invade 1390 AM Radio Station in DC

Since July 2017, 105.5 FM in Washington, DC, and some of Northern Virginia, has been the home of Radio Sputnik. Programming includes shows such as By Any Means Necessary with Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon, a show that spotlights young voices in progressive social movements such as Black Lives Matter; Loud & Clear with Brian Becker and John Kiriakou; Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan; and many others.

Now, Radio Sputnik is expanding to the AM airwaves as well, in the form of WZHF at 1390 AM. The frequency was previously the home of Fiesta 1390, a music station geared towards a Latin American audience. AM radio has a wider range than FM, meaning that more viewers will be exposed to alternative perspectives on current events that you won’t hear anywhere else. Radio Sputnik is trying to be true to its motto: “Telling the untold,” covering topics that are often blacklisted by mainstream publications.

“People heard a lot about us. Unfortunately, they could not really listen to us,” said Sputnik US editor-in-chief Mindia Gavasheli in July during the launch of the FM station. “And people who were reporting about us quite often wouldn’t even bother to listen to us and present how they see us, present what we do, accurately.”

Now, they have even less of an excuse not to at least listen.

