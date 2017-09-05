World's Most Awarded Female Pilot Kapanina Exhibits Her Skills During Air Show

The seven-time absolute world champion among women and the 39-time world champion in aerobatics is the most awarded female pilot among in the history of aviation.

Kapanina was the World Aerobatic Champion in the women’s category in 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2011. She was also World Air Games Champion in 1997 and 2001 in the mixed category.

Курган! #kapanina #svetlanakapanina #woman #aerobatic #aerobatics #aerobaticpilot Публикация от Svetlana Kapanina (@svetlana_kapanina) Фев 9 2017 в 8:14 PST

The 48-year-old pilot started flying in 1988. In 1991 Kapanina joined the Russian aerobatics team and for the first time received medals in her category.

During the World Cup, which was held in 1995 in South Africa, she was the only female pilot among 44 participants.

