World Youth and Students Festival Kicks Off in Sochi (VIDEO)

0

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the ceremony.

All the participants of the festival wear yellow vests with a green strip on it. Every attendant of the ceremony has received a special interactive bracelet that will be a part of the show, the organizers of the event told Sputnik.

The festival is being held on October 14-22. The major events will be held in Russia’s resort city of Sochi and will gather approximately 20,000 people from over 180 countries. The closing ceremony will also take place at the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi.

Russia has already hosted WFYS twice — in 1957 and in 1985. This year marks the 70th anniversary since the first festival was held in Prague.

