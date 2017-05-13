When the Tanks Come Rolling In: Legendary Russian Regiment to Get New Armatas

The newspaper Izvestia quoted a spokesperson for the Russian Ground Forces’ main command as saying that 2020 will see the beginning of T-14 Armata tanks entering service at the Russian Armed Forces.

The spokesperson said that the legendary 1st Guards Tank Regiment of the Taman Division will be one of the first military units to receive the Armata tanks after the T-14s wrap up state tests.

Right now, the regiment, which was formed in 1941 and took part in several major WWII battles, is armed with T-72B3 tanks.

According to experts, the prominent regiment being re-equipped with the T-14 tanks will not only emphasize the continuity of traditions, but will also prompt servicemen to start handling sophisticated military hardware.

Russian Armored Troops veteran Sergey Suvorov said in an interview with Izvestia that “the 1st Guards Tank Regiment has always been the symbol and main staffing source for Russian tank divisions,” and that “it was always an honor to serve there.”

“As for the regiment’s personnel, they will perceive their unit being rearmed with the Armata tanks as something that was done in honor of the regiment’s merits. And it will make servicemen take pride in the fact that they continue the traditions of their heroic predecessors,” Suvorov said.

The Armata tank features sophisticated weaponry, a remote control turret and outer armor that explodes on impact to prevent shells from reaching the crew inside.

The tank’s interior features a capsule that keeps the crew isolated from ammunition and fuel, which can increase chances for the crew’s survival if the tank is hit.

A digital control system directs the tank’s movement, tracks targets and activates its defense systems, freeing the crew from routine tasks so they can focus on key combat functions.

Currently, the tank sports the standard 125-mm cannon, but, designers say, it could easily outfitted with a much more powerful 152-mm cannon in the future.

