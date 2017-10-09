VIM Airlines Crew Members Stuck in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia Return to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All aircrew members of VIM Airlines, who were stuck in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia following mass flight delays caused by the company’s financial problems have returned to Moscow spokesman of Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) Sergei Izvolsky told Sputnik on Sunday.

“On Saturday night all 40 people returned to Moscow,” Izvolsky said.

A total of 24 people returned from the Saudi city of Medina, while 16 returned from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. Their stay in hotels and return to Moscow was organized by a Russian airline company under the request of Rosaviatsia.

The situation with VIM Airline was aggravated in September after mass delays and cancelations, prompting thousands of passengers to be stranded abroad. The company announced that it did not have enough funds to fulfill its obligations on charter flights, which resulted in the disruption of passenger transportation for thousands of its customers.

