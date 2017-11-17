US, Russia Need Each Other, Can Agree to Work Together – Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit over the weekend approved a joint statement on Syria confirming their determination to jointly fight and defeat Daesh terrorist group.

“The recent contacts between the Russian and United States presidents… and their statement on Syria have proven that our countries need each other and can agree on working together,” Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

The ambassador said the primary assignment for his mission in Washington is to fully develop bilateral ties with the United States and a constructive and predictable relationship.

Only through joint efforts, Antonov added, can the United States and Russia respond to major challenges such as global terrorism.

Antonov was appointed Russia’s new Ambassador to the United States on August 21. He succeeded Sergey Kislyak, who served in the position from 2008-2017.

Antonov arrived to Washington, DC on August 31 as the US State Department announced its decision to close Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington.

