US Failed to Respond to Russian Proposals on Talks to Resolve Problems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has consistently offered the United States to hold meetings to discuss acute problems in bilateral ties, but was not met with reciprocity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“Of course, such proposals were passed to the American side in various formats. Moscow consistently supported the resumption of the dialogue, the exchange of opinions, the attempts to find joint solutions, but unfortunately did not meet reciprocity here,” Peskov said.

The US media earlier circulated reports that Moscow proposed to Washington as early as in spring to restore diplomatic and military communication channels, as well as contacts through security services that were frozen under the former administration of Barack Obama.

