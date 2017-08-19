US Envoy to Visit Belarus on August 21 for Talks With Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Volker will then visit Lithuania for talks with local authorities and proceed to Ukraine on August 23, where he will discuss the next steps in diplomatic negotiations.

“United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker will travel to Minsk, Belarus, where he will meet with a representative of the Russian government to discuss Russian-Ukrainian relations on August 21,” the release stated.

