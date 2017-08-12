Ukraine to Beef Up Border With Russia, Belarus, Transnistria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said Ukrainian border guard posts stoond on average 20 to 60 miles apart, while the European Union set the distance at roughly 10 miles.

“We plan… to create additional border posts to meet the European standards,” Petro Tsygykal told Ukraine’s Channel 5.

The government of then Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said in 2015 it wanted to build a wall on the border with Russia. It was projected to take four years and an equivalent of $150 million to erect but the project’s budget was halved.

© Photo: Lena Sotnyk facebook



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia