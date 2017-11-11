Two Russian Servicemen Killed, 5 Injured in Munition Blast – MoD

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that an officer and a contract solider were killed, while an officer and four other servicemen were injured in a spontaneous ammunition explosion in Russia’s Transbaikal region.

According to the ministry, the incident took place during the clearance of target fields at the Tsugol range earlier Friday.

Those injured have been hospitalized, their lives are not under threat.

No further details have so far been released by the Russian Defense Ministry as a commission has been sent to probe the deadly incident.

