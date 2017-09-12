Terrorism in Russia Nearly Defeated – Security Council Head

GROZNY (Sputnik) — Russia has almost defeated the terrorist threat, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

“We should be proud of the fact that we have almost defeated this problem [terrorism] inside the country,” Patrushev told journalists.

He added that no countries should dictate to others how to fight terrorism, and called for joint efforts in combating the global threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first called for creating a united front against terrorism at the UN General Assembly in September 2015. Since then, Moscow has repeated the call numerous times.

In addition to the fight against terrorism inside Russia, Moscow is also conducting an aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria in 2015 at the request of the Syrian president.

At the same time, the US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

