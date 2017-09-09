Ten Injured in Train, Truck Crash in Siberia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the initial estimates, ten people, including three children, were injured when a passenger train crashed into a truck in Russia’s Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area in western Siberia, a source from the local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

“Ten people, including three children, have been injured in a crash of a train and a truck in the Nizhnevartovsk district [in the Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area],” the source said.

The train, which was reportedly en route from the Black Sea resort city of Adler to Nizhnevartovsk, rammed into the car at a railroad crossing. Sources told Sputnik that the train was not derailed after the crash.

The rescue operation is underway.

