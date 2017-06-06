Survivor of Mass Murder in Russian Village Shares Her Account (VIDEO)

Nine people were killed in the village of Redkino in Russia’s Tver Region late on Saturday after a man unloaded his Saiga hunting rifle into his drinking companions after an argument broke out, according to investigators on the case.

The suspected killer

Sergey Yegorov, 45, worked as a part-time electrician in the village. According to Vadim Levshin, a representative of the local police force, Yegorov resided permanently in Moscow and occasionally lived in the village where he took on part-time jobs.

“This is a respectable place with decent people. Everyone was enjoying themselves… And the man himself, he has no criminal record. He had only been held liable for infringing driving regulations,” Levshin said.

However, locals tell a different story about the killer.

“We virtually [never] saw him sober, he was always wandering around the village, looking to get his hands on some booze wherever he could,” the locals told reporters.

Events unfold

According to investigators, Yegorov had been boasting that he served in the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), when his companion doubted the truth of this statement. Someone reportedly claimed Yegorov had not served in the army at all. Later, local police asserted that the man had never served in the army.

The shooting started after neighbors forced Yegorov out of their house. After a short dispute Yegorov left the group, returning shortly with a loaded Saiga semi-automatic rifle.

A young girl, who was at the scene when Yegorov started shooting, hid under a blanket in one of the rooms. According to the witness, the killer only spared her life because he did not know she was in the house.

“It was pointless to [try to resist him]… He was completely carried away. He either hit [them] with the barrel, or just shot [them] point blank,” the girl recounted the horror of that evening, visibly shocked.

“Half of the people were outside, he killed them right away… Half of them were inside the house… He killed a married couple immediately when he entered [the house]… Then he killed a 92-year-old granny, a war veteran… I simply managed to hide under a blanket… I was lucky, even though he entered the room [where I was hiding] twice,” she continued.

When the reporter asked if the killer had been intentionally looking for her, the girl said that he was not aware of her presence at the scene and was checking if there was anyone left in the house.

“He forced one of the victims to dig with his hands. The man started digging but was [shortly] shot dead,” Levshin revealed.

In total, four women and five men fell victim to the shooter. Some of the victims were not acquainted with the killer.

Once he was sure he had left no one alive, Yegorov started collecting the bodies. He managed to hide one woman’s body in the trunk of a car, in an alleged attempt to dispose of the body elsewhere. That was when the police came to the scene of the shooting.

“I saw him drag the bodies… I saw how he finished people off… I heard them rattle… I heard it all. [Even] how this scumbag washed his hands afterward,” the witness said.

In detention till August

Yegorov was arrested at the scene of the crime as soon as the police arrived.

The investigators told reporters that although the suspect had a license for the gun, there will be a further inquiry into the legality of his possession of the weapon.

On Monday, Tver Central District Court approved a two-month arrest of the suspect. The suspect will also be sent for a forensic psychiatric examination.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia