Standing Orders at 185 Units for Russia's MS-21 Passenger Jets – Deputy PM

KRASNOARMEYSK (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — There are 185 standing orders for Russia’s MS-21 passenger planes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday.

“There are a total of 185 standing orders ahead of the first light. After the first flight you will see there will be more orders,” Rogozin said at a day of advanced technologies for law enforcement agencies.

The MS-21 is a twin-engine short-and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

