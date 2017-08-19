Stabbing Attack in Russia's Surgut: Eight People Injured (PHOTO, VIDEO)

“On August 19, 2017, around 11:20 a.m. local time an unidentified man armed with a knife, was moving along the central streets in the city of Surgut and attacking passers-by. He injured eight people. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of differing severity,” the initial report said.

Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene. The assailant was eliminated while he resisted arrest. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “attempted murder.”

At present, investigators and criminologists of the regional Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the incident. The circumstances and  motives behind the attack have yet to be clarified.

