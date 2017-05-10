Special Legal Status Zone to Safeguard Russia's Nuclear Plants From Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A safe zone with special legal status will be established at all of Russia’s nuclear power plants to safeguard them from terrorism, according to a Russian Cabinet decree published on an online portal for legal information Wednesday.

The zone covers nuclear facilities, radioactive waste storage sites, sources of radiation and nuclear material storage sites at Russia’s 10 active nuclear stations, according to the decree.

Nuclear facilities at Russia’s first floating nuclear power station Akademik Lomonosov are also classified as subject to the new safe zone established by the decree.

