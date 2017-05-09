Spanish Re-enactment Society Preserves Truth About Soviet Victory Over Nazis

According to Querol, the main goal of the organization is to spread knowledge about Russian history by reenacting some of its major events.

“Actually we re-enact WWII, WWI, the [Russian] Revolution and now we already are preparing other interesting projects to continue expanding us,” the activist told Sputnik Spain.

Among other projects, the organization re-enacted the Battle of Berlin. The project was initiated by a Russian team headed by activist Georgy Istomin, and Krasnyy Oktyabr decided to join the project as well and travel to Moscow.

“It was an international success, one to remember without doubt. I think that there are a lot of things to learn about re-enactment in Russia and export to other countries. For us, it is unbelievable getting tanks, planes, fireworks, and buildings like these in a battle. Also the firepower is difficult to find here in Spain. Here it is very difficult for us to find blank firing guns and even more if they are Russian ones,” Querol said, sharing his impressions about the event.

Answering the question of what kind of costumes and military equipment were used for the re-enactment and whether these were authentic wartime items or replicas, Querol said:

“We work with both kinds here in Spain but we didn’t know what the rules are in Russia about this. I know that is forbidden to wear some medals without justification and also you can’t take out the country’s original awards. As we take care of the respect that these pieces deserve like their original owners, we decided to wear only reproductions and postwar items for this trip.”

According to Querol, historical reenactments play a great role in preserving memories about major historic events, like WWII.

“It’s culture and history that we must not forget, this way if we remember, we will be able to prevent it from happening again,” he concluded.

On May 9, 2017, Russia is celebrating the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War and the end of WWII in Europe. Russia’s celebrations on May 9 start with military parades across the country with the most famous taking place on the Red Square in Moscow and conclude with fireworks in the evening.

The Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) was a crucial part of World War II (1939-1945). It began on June 22, 1941, when Germany attacked the Soviet Union. Germany signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender in a suburb of Berlin in the late evening of May 8, 1945 (already May 9 according to Moscow time).

