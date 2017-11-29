Soyuz Rocket With Meteor Satellite Blasts Off From Vostochny Cosmodrome (VIDEO)

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Far East) (Sputnik) – A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying several satellites has blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

The carrier rocket is expected to orbit Russia’s Meteor-M satellite, the Baumanets-2 satellite made by students from Bauman Moscow State Technical University, as well as LEO Vantage (Canada), AISSat-3 (Norway), IDEA and SEAM (Sweden).

3.2.1… ПРОШЕЛ КОНТАКТ ПОДЪЕМА! 🚀 С космодрома #Восточный стартовала ракета-носитель «Союз-2.1б» с разгонным блоком «Фрегат», космическим аппаратом #МетеорМ №2-1 и 18 малыми космическими аппаратами в качестве попутной нагрузки. Трансляция → https://t.co/tL30gTow3Y pic.twitter.com/NlGl9y3kZ3 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) 28 ноября 2017 г.

The first launch from the cosmodrome, on which construction commenced in 2012, was held on April 28, 2016. Then the Soyuz-2.1a rocket, equipped with the new Volga launching unit, delivered the Russian spacecraft Aist-2D into orbit, as well as a scientific satellite from Moscow State University and the SamSat-218D nano-satellite.

Vostochny Space Center is the first Russian civil cosmodrome. Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia leases from Kazakhstan for about $ 115 million per year, Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk region) and Kapustin Yar (Astrakhan region) were initially built as military missile ranges.