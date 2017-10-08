Some 700 People Taking Part in Unauthorized Rally in Moscow (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 700 people including reporters are taking part in an authorized rally in the center of the Russian capital of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“At the site of the unauthorized public event on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow and in the nearby areas, there are almost 700 people, including media employees,” the statement said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, activists gathered near the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at about 2:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT).

Ага. Тут перекрыли. Поэтому многое идут обратно. pic.twitter.com/RuScqVaGM8 — Tania Felgengauer (@t_felg) 7 октября 2017 г.

— Tania Felgengauer (@t_felg) 7 октября 2017 г.

— Katerina Abay (@katya_abay) 7 октября 2017 г.​

Later there were calls for “walking” and participants of the rally marched to Manezhnaya Square. One person was detained after having demonstrated a banner.

Police officers have addressed the participants of the unauthorized rally through loudspeakers in course of the street march, urging them to disperse.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, as of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time the rally has already ended and demonstrators were leaving the Pushkinskaya Square.

