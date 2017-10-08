Some 700 People Taking Part in Unauthorized Rally in Moscow (PHOTO)

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 700 people including reporters are taking part in an authorized rally in the center of the Russian capital of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“At the site of the unauthorized public event on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow and in the nearby areas, there are almost 700 people, including media employees,” the statement said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, activists gathered near the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at about 2:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT).

Later there were calls for “walking” and participants of the rally marched to Manezhnaya Square. One person was detained after having demonstrated a banner.

Police officers have addressed the participants of the unauthorized rally through loudspeakers in course of the street march, urging them to disperse.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, as of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time the rally has already ended and demonstrators were leaving the Pushkinskaya Square.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Mountain Hiking, Hockey and Unusual Gifts: How Put... On October 7, the Russian leader has a very busy schedule: lots of phone conversations and an operative meeting with permanent members of&nb...
Over 100,000 People Evacuated in Moscow Over False... More than 100,000 people were evacuated in the Russian capital over false warnings of explosive devices. The warnings had not been...
Putin, Russia Security Council Discuss Syria Despi... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria as well as preparations for summits of&...
Putin: Saudi King’s Visit to Russia a Landmark Eve... "This is the first visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Russia in the history of our relations, which in itself is a ver...