Solemn Celebration of RT Arabic’s 10th Anniversary Held in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The solemn celebration of RT Arabic broadcaster’s 10th anniversary took place in Moscow on Thursday.

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan noted in her address at the celebration the incredible feats the broadcaster’s journalists do in their daily work.

“You risk your lives, sometimes you go for the incredible feats, you reach the heights of professionalism. The audience pays you for that with its love and trust, and gives to us the main thing that we, the media people, have — our popularity and trust in us, our viewers, our listeners and our readers,” Simonyan said.

RT Arabic is among the top three broadcasters of the Arab world in terms of the audience, Simonyan added, reminding of its leadership in terms of certain other parameters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called RT Arabic “the voice of the entire Middle East” in her speech at the event. The diplomat praised the journalists’ work in covering the activities of the Russian Foreign Ministry and thanked the RT Arabic employees for their courage.

The celebration participants also held a minute of silence for Khaled G. Alkhateb, the reporter who had collaborated with RT Arabic. Alkhateb was killed in the shelling by the Daesh terrorist group in Syria in late July.

In the final part of the evening, the broadcaster announced the launch of a new interactive project, RT Online, providing the live news to social networks users.

