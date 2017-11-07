Smoke Covers Vnukovo Airport in Moscow due to Fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A cable in Vnukovo airport in Moscow was smoldering on the basement floor. As a result the airport was covered with smoke.
Firefighters arrived on the scene immediately after the call about fire in the airport.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Due to security reasons 60 airport staff were evacuated.
