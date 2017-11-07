Smoke Covers Vnukovo Airport in Moscow due to Fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)

0

A cable in Vnukovo airport in Moscow was smoldering on the basement floor. As a result the airport was covered with smoke.

​Firefighters arrived on the scene immediately after the call about fire in the airport.

​Luckily, no one was hurt. Due to security reasons 60 airport staff were evacuated.

