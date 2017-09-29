Serviceman in Russia Kills Officer, Two Soldiers During Training and Flees

A soldier in Russia’s Amur Region on Friday opened fire at his fellow servicemen during the routine training, the ministry also stated.

“At the training ground in the Amur Region, during a routine night-time shooting exercise, a serviceman opened fire from an assault rifle at a group waiting to enter the firing range. As a result, an officer and two servicemen were fatally wounded, and two more servicemen were taken to a medical facility where they are receiving all necessary medical assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspect, carrying weapons, ran away from the territory of the training ground.

All probable causes of the incident are being considered, including a nervous breakdown of the serviceman, the ministry added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has already sent a commission to the region to investigate the issue, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Under instructions of the Russian Defense Minister, a commission headed by the chief of the Land Forces’ General Staff was sent to the scene,” the military department said.

