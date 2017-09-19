S-400 Triumf System to Go Into Service With Unit in Volga Region – MoD

0

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems will go into service with an air defense unit of the Central Military District in the Volga region in November this year, the head of the district’s technical support department, Maj. Gen. Fraiz Salyyev, told reporters Tuesday.

“In November this year, S-400 air defense missile systems will be supplied to another air defense military unit of the Central Military District stationed in the Volga region. Earlier, for the first time, a military unit deployed in the Siberian region was re-equipped with similar systems in 2016,” Salyyev said.

The S-400 is a  next-generation Russian air defense system. It carries three different types of missiles, capable of destroying aerial targets at short-to-extremely-long ranges. It is designed to track and destroy various types of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.

The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

