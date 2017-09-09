Russia's Zvezda Shipyard Has Tentative Deals With Lukoil, Gazprom, Novatek

0

BOLSHOY KAMEN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russia’s shipyard Zvezda has reached tentative deals with major companies such as Gazprom, Lukoil and Novatek, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Friday.

“Tentative agreements have been reached with everyone — Novatek, Lukoil, Sovcomflot, Gazprom,” Rogozin told reporters.

The deputy prime minster added that by 2020 Zvezda shipyard would be capable of building gas tankers with a tonnage of no less than 250,000 tonnes and oil tankers with a tonnage of no less than 350,000 tonnes.

Also, the chief of the state-run Rosneft oil company said that Zvezda shipyard, has contracts for 14 vessels.

“Including a contact with Rosneft, [the company’s] portfolio is currently made up of 14 ships,” Igor Sechin said.

Sechin said the company, which is building oil tankers for Russian energy giants, needed a total of 178 in its portfolio to have “a positive dynamic” by 2035.

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russian IT Companies Should Switch to Domestic Sof... PERM (Russia) (Sputnik) — Speaking with representatives of IT-businesses during his visit to the Perm Territory, Putin ...
Over Half of All Russians Satisfied With the Domes... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A poll conducted last weekend that involved 1,500 respondents was released on Friday; 53 percent of Russians r...
Two-Thirds of Russians to Vote for Putin if Presid... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 65 percent of Russians would cast their ballots for President Vladimir Putin if he decided to run for&nbs...
Rosneft to Invest Billions in Russia’s Far East, A... BOLSHOY KAMEN (Sputnik) — Russia’s state-run oil company Rosneft said Friday it planned to invest an equivalent of almost $...