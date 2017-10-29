Russia’s Western Military District Receives 2 Advanced Su-30SM Jets (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the statement, published by the Defense Ministry, Russia’s Western Military District fighter aviation regiment “stationed in Kursk, received two of the most advanced 4+ generation jet fighter — Su-30SM.”

The aircraft is capable of delivering strikes against air, surface and ground targets at any time of the day and in adverse weather conditions.

The maneuverability and flying qualities of the Su-30SM allow pilots to perform the most complicated single and group aerobatics, such as “bell”, “Cobra”, “Nesterov loop”.

The jets will replace MiG-29SMTs within the state rearmament plan.

As of today, there are 96 Su-30SM jet fighters in the Russian armed forces, 76 of which are in the Air Force, and 20 more in naval aviation units.

