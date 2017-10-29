Russia’s Western Military District Receives 2 Advanced Su-30SM Jets (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the statement, published by the Defense Ministry, Russia’s Western Military District fighter aviation regiment “stationed in Kursk, received two of the most advanced 4+ generation jet fighter — Su-30SM.”

The aircraft is capable of delivering strikes against air, surface and ground targets at any time of the day and in adverse weather conditions.

READ MORE: Russian Su-30 Face-off With US’ P-8A Poseidon: How Dangerous Was It Really?

The maneuverability and flying qualities of the Su-30SM allow pilots to perform the most complicated single and group aerobatics, such as “bell”, “Cobra”, “Nesterov loop”.

The jets will replace MiG-29SMTs within the state rearmament plan.

As of today, there are 96 Su-30SM jet fighters in the Russian armed forces, 76 of which are in the Air Force, and 20 more in naval aviation units.

© Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia