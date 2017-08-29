Russia's Rostec Signs Over 30 Contracts at Army-2017 Forum – Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s state corporation Rostec said Monday it had signed over 30 contracts and agreements worth some 40 billion rubles ($683 mln) during the recent Army-2017 international military forum organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Rostec has held about 100 meetings with Russian and international delegations from 50 countries. Within the framework of the forum, Rostec holdings…signed more than 30 contracts and agreements for a total of about 40 billion rubles,” the company’s the press service said in a statement.

The Army-2017 forum has been held on August 22-27. The event’s main venue is located in Moscow Region’s Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, with numerous platforms set in different locations across Russia. The event features a scientific and business program, as well as an exhibition showcasing the latest hi-tech military achievements.

