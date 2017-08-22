Russia's Next Gen Warship Armed With Kalibr to Be Handed to Navy Next Year

KUBINKA (Sputnik) — The first two Project 22800 corvettes, dubbed the Uragan and the Taifun, were laid down on December 24. The warships will have a displacement of 800 metric tons and a maximum speed of over 30 knots.

“The Project 22800 lead ship will be handed over to the customer, that is, the Defense Ministry, in 2018. Now, five ships of this type are in various degrees of construction,” Mistakhov said.

In late July, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said the ship, dubbed “Uragan” (Hurricane), could be handed over to the Russian Navy already this year. The ship, armed, among other weapons, with Kalibr cruise missiles, was laid in December 2015.

One of the most effective and widely known Russian cruise missiles, Kalibr, was first used in combat by the Russian Caspian Flotilla against Daesh targets in Syria in November 2015.

Kalibr missiles have been repeatedly fired from Russia’s Buyan-M-class ships and Varshavyanka-class submarines against Daesh targets in Syria. Since the Kalibr missile has an operational range of up to 2,500 km, the launches were carried out from the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

