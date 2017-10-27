Russia's Monitoring Officers in Donbass Come Under Shelling – DPR

DONETSK (Sputnik) —The mission reported that “shelling of the Bezymennoye observation post started at 15:25 on October 27, twenty-five 82-millimeter mortar shells were fired and the fire was being delivered from the direction of Shirokino [controlled by Kiev].”

According to the reports, the shelling is continuing and the information about the damage is being verified.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities began a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics in Donbass which refused to recognize the new government that had recently come to power in Kiev after former Ukraine’s president Viktor Yanukovich fled the capital amid protests.

Clashes between the warring parties continue despite the truce. In February 2015, the Minsk agreements were signed by the parties to the Ukrainian conflict and brokered by leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) as the main step toward the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the east of Ukraine. The Minsk peace accords lay out a detailed 13 point-roadmap toward the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The agreements stipulate a complete ceasefire and withdrawal of all heavy weapons in order to create a security zone.

