Russia’s Large Anti-Submarine Ship Severomorsk Concludes Visit to Cypriot Port

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer Severomorsk on Saturday concluded is three-day visit to the Cypriot port of Limassol, Russia’s Northern Fleet press service head Vadim Serga told reporters.

“The Northern Fleet sailors will soon continue its long haul mission in the Mediterranean Sea. During the stay at the port, the ship replenished its water, fuel and food supplies,” he said.

The ship left the Russian port city of Severomorsk on October 15, 2016. It took part in several drills and, in mid-January, it started a long haul mission, sailing through the Suez Canal into the Indian Ocean. Since the beginning of the mission, the Severomorsk ship sailed around the African continent and visited 10 Asian and African ports.

