Russia's FSB Spetsnaz Set to Hold Large-Scale Anti-Terrorism Drills in Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Special purpose units of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) will conduct large-scale counter-terrorism exercises in Crimea on May 24-29, the FSB announced.

“A total of about 2,000 servicemen will take part in the exercise,” the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two-stage drills will involve aircraft, sea vessels, armored vehicles, drones and advanced reconnaissance equipment.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014 following a referendum in which over 96 percent of voters supported the move. The West labeled the vote an illegal “annexation.” Moscow has stated that the referendum fully complied with international law.

