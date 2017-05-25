Russia's Cutting-Edge Ka-62 Helicopter Conducts Maiden Flight (VIDEO)

The test pilots of the Ka-62 evaluated the overall performance of the helicopter and checked the functionality of its basic power supply systems, onboard equipment and engine unit.

“Today’s flight tests showed that we successfully completed all the necessary modifications of the trial model, based on the results of previous points of the program for commissioning the helicopter into service,” said the general-director of the holding Russian Helicopters, Andrei Boginskiy.

He further said that in particular, they checked for the stability and controllability of the helicopter, operability of its main systems and complexes.

The Ka-62 performed a 15-minute flight around a circle at a speed of 110 kph.

Russian Vice President Dmitry Rogozin published the footage of the maiden flight on his Twitter.

КА-62 начал летать. Поздравляю коллектив конструкторов, заводчан ААК “Прогресс” и летчиков-испытателей! pic.twitter.com/hrGxZpt48n — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) May 25, 2017

​The helicopter is designed for passenger transportation, offshore work, emergency medical assistance, search and rescue operations, cargo transportation, patrolling and environmental monitoring.

The helicopter can also be used for search and rescue and evacuation operations in mountainous areas.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia